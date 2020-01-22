Lady Performs Song On Two Recorders, One In Each Nostril

This is a video of talented student musician Haruka performing Japanese idol group Smap's "Sekai ni Hitotsu Dake no Hana" ("The One and Only Flower in the World") with a recorder in each nostril, each playing a different melody. Now that is talent. I bet she can pat her head and rub her stomach at the same time too. AND walk and chew gum. Haruka credits three years on the swim team for her nose breathing skills. Me? I credit eight years on the swim team for my broad shoulders and confidence wearing a speedo. "Sure sure, but at the office?" Casual Fridays are casual Fridays.

Keep going for the video while I beg her to do ocarinas next.

Thanks to Julian F, who agrees if you can't play two instruments at once you might as well toss that one-man band dream in the dumpster and set it on fire (but please, verify it's raccoon-free first).