Just In The Nick Of Time: Dramatic Rescue Of Woman Hanging Onto Cliff

This is a CBS news video from Altadena, California of a 69-year old woman (*Italian chef kiss* great age) being snatched by a helicopter rescuer just as she lets go of the cliff she's been hanging on to. Obviously, this woman is not going to be bringing home any gold medals in cliffhanging. Also, as far as exercise goes I'm thinking maybe walking around the mall before the stores open might be more her speed.

Keep going for the full video, including the news anchor getting "moments ago" and "months ago" confused.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees you've gotta avoid the steeps.