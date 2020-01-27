Joerg Sprave Demonstrates His 10th Generation 'Instant Legolas' Sliding Action Semi-Auto Bow

This is a video of shooters-of-things aficionado and inventor Joerg Sprave discussing and demonstrating his 10th generation 'Sliding Instant Legolas', a slide-action semiautomatic compound bow. That thing is pretty gnarly. Plus he says he thinks he's found a manufacturer to actually mass produce the thing, so we'll all be poking holes in each other before you know it. Hot dang! Obviously, in the 2020 SNAFU Apocalypse Draft, Joerg is definitely a first-round pick. Heck, if he'd let me ride around on his shoulders he'd be my #1 pick. "You're such a wuss, GW." *taps on top of head, points* Shoot that zombie, Joerg, it's infected I can tell.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity and DT, who agree that hay bale with a target is gonna never see it coming.