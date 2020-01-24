Impressive: Guy Builds Functional Flying Drone Out Of LEGO

January 24, 2020

This is a rather interesting video of Youtuber Brick Experiment Channel testing, building and flying a functional quadrocopter constructed almost entirely out of LEGO pieces (including motors and propellers -- I didn't know those motors had it in them). The only non-LEGO parts is the copter's battery, flight controller, and radio receiver. That's impressive. Maybe not as impressive as building and flying a functional quadrocopter made out of Lincoln Logs, but I suppose you have to start somewhere.

Keep going for the video, which really is worth a watch if you're even remotely into this. I liked all the testing he did.

Thanks to Jerry Y, who agrees is there anything you can't build out of LEGO?

Classic: The Ol' Honey I Need Toilet Paper Poop On Hand Prank

Previous Story

5 Year Old Dressed As Slipknot Drummer Performs The Band's 'Before I Forget'

Next Story
Read More: and they said it couldn't be done, building things, dare to dream, diy, flying, flying machines, how to, i didn't know those lego motors had it in them, i'm flying jack, impressive, lego, modular, oh wow, plastic, quadrocopter, trying hard and believing in yourself, video, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post