I'd Be Happy Either Way: A Cake That Looks Exactly Like A Taco Bell Taco

This is a how-to video (allegedly it's a good beginner's cake sculpture, which is a bold claim considering I have zero skills in the kitchen besides clumsily making love on the island) created by Austin, Texas based Sideserf Cake Studio detailing how to create an incredibly realistic Taco Bell taco cake. You know, that's the great thing about a realistic taco cake -- no matter what it turns out to be, you're happy either way. Taco? Happy. Cake? Happy. It's a perfect example of a whim-whim. "Tell me you're joking." About what? OH -- haha, yes I would actually prefer the taco.

