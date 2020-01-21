I'd Be Happy Either Way: A Cake That Looks Exactly Like A Taco Bell Taco

January 21, 2020

taco-bell-taco-cake.jpg

This is a how-to video (allegedly it's a good beginner's cake sculpture, which is a bold claim considering I have zero skills in the kitchen besides clumsily making love on the island) created by Austin, Texas based Sideserf Cake Studio detailing how to create an incredibly realistic Taco Bell taco cake. You know, that's the great thing about a realistic taco cake -- no matter what it turns out to be, you're happy either way. Taco? Happy. Cake? Happy. It's a perfect example of a whim-whim. "Tell me you're joking." About what? OH -- haha, yes I would actually prefer the taco.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Madz, who's cordially invited to Taco Bell -- my treat. I've had a $50 gift card burning a hole in my wallet for far too long.

cake, dessert, impressive, realistic, skills, sweets, taco, taco bell, things that look like other things
