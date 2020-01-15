Holy Smokes: Ultra Impressive Hogwarts Built In Minecraft Over Seven Years

These are two videos of the Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry and other Harry Potter locations (including Diagon Alley) built by Minecraft modding group Floo Network over the past seven years. They're still working on the map, which will be free to play, and hope to have it released by the end of the month. I'm already hacking the server:

For what is essentially a Minecraft mod, the whole project looks surprisingly fleshed out. Aside from merely exploring, players will be able to fight enemies, trade in Diagon Alley, scavenge for loot and supplies, and even explore parts of London.

Players will even be able to visit the Quidditch Field and play a game or two with friends. Further, a lot of the locations in the Minecraft Harry Potter mod are interactive, like the Grand Staircase, where all the stairs are continuously moving. Additionally, there are a couple of puzzle rooms where players will have to use their wands to shoot at a target or cast a spell to move objects around in order to solve the mystery.

The details are pretty incredible. And you know what they say about the details. "The devil is in them." Exactly, he's always in there hiding waiting to stuff a hot coal up your keister. And then what do you do? "Walk funny for a while." *sadly cowboy walking to elevator* I knew I should have been more of a generalist.

