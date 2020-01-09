Guy Welds Himself An Impressive Jawa Sandcrawler PC Case

Seen here unsuccessfully trying to Jedi mind trick me out of the two packs of Gushers I packed in my lunch today, this is a video of metalworker and Youtuber WorksByaHurst welding himself a Jawa sandcrawler case for a new water-cooled gaming PC. Some details while I wad all my gushers into a big ball and stuff the whole thing in my mouth like a normal person:

I weld a Jawa Sandcrawler Gaming PC Case from the Mandalorian TV Series. The Sandcrawler is a Star Wars transport vehicle used by the Jawas to get about. It is powered by an @AMD Ryzen 9 3950x processor, @AORUS X570 I Pro Wifi motherboard, @NVIDIA GeForce GTX1070 Graphics card, 32 GB of @Cosair Vengeance LPX 2133MHzz RAM, @EK Water Blocks, @Noctua_at fans and a @tb M.@ PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Water-cooled, that's cool. Honestly I prefer acohol-cooling personally. "You've really gotta top buttchugging drinks on your lunch break." It's so my breath doesn't smell like booze in the afternoon. "But you leak a trail of wine cooler all over the office." YOLO.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees Jawas should consider offering trips aboard their sandcrawlers (like ocean cruises) as an alternative source of income.