Guy Times 'I Am Iron Man' Finger Snap Scene To New Year's Perfectly

January 2, 2020

Because everybody chooses how to spend their New Year's Eve differently, this is a video from Youtuber TC Sweaty Ace, who perfectly timed the 'I am Iron Man' finger snap scene from Avengers: Endgame to coincide with the turn of the new year and accompanying fireworks show above the Sydney Harbor Bridge in Australia. That must have been nerve-racking. Like Eminem once rapped-- "You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow, this opportunity comes once in a lifetime, yo." What? No. I meant 'There's vomit on his sweater already: Mom's spaghetti'. That's how nervous I would have been for sure.

Thanks to Josh J, who informed me he spent New Year's Eve with his liver working a double. God, mine must have been working a....what's past quadruple?

