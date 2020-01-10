Guy Proposes In Theater After Having Himself And Girlfriend Animated Into Sleeping Beauty (Her Favorite Movie)

This is a video of Lee Loechler proposing to his high school sweetheart in a "packed" screening theater (actually all friends and family) using a copy of Sleeping Beauty (her favorite movie) that he got an illustrator to animate he and his lady into. It was all incredibly well executed (I particularly liked the ring box toss and crying dwarves bit) and pretty much guarantees my girlfriend will be disappointed with any proposal I come up with short of convincing Disney to produce a full-length animation about our love story. "Didn't you meet in a jail holding cell?" It's going to be a hard pitch, I get it.

Keep going for the video.

