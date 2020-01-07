Guy Playing The Sounds Of Different Emojis On Guitars

This is a video of musician David Lap imagining what sounds different emojis would make (which I assume was easy considering most represent things that actually exist), and then making those sounds with electric and acoustic guitars. So, if you were wondering if all the hobbies have officially been spoken for, the answer is yes and then some.

Keep going for six minutes I'm going to have to argue with the Grim Reaper that I'm still owed when my time comes.

