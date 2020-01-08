Guy Goes Undercover And Conducts Interviews At The 2019 Flat Earth Conference

January 8, 2020

flat-earth-convention-interviews.jpg

This is a video of Youtuber All Gas No Brakes (it's how I drive and life my life too) conducting interviews at the 2019 Flat Earth Conference (which appears to have also doubled as the 2019 Conspira-Con). It's pretty much exactly what you'd expect from a bunch of low-intellect nutjobs, provided you expected a fair amount of bad flat-earth rappers selling mix-tapes, everyone blaming Jewish people for everything, and gravity being a lie perpetrated by demon-possessed individuals. I was afraid to, but I'm fairly certain if you lick your screen with the video playing you'll actually be able to taste insanity.

Keep going for the video, it's terrifying (did Lance really claim Pepsi's secret ingredient used to be baby 'fecal' cells?).

Thanks to lizzy, who agrees crazy comes in all shapes and sizes, and we just saw the majority of them.

