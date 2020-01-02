Guy Builds See-Through Catalytic Converter To See What Happens Inside When Car Is Running

This is a video from Warped Perception of a couple see-through catalytic converters they constructed so we can see what happens inside one when its operating. SPOILER: Not a three-ring circus. It's actually catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction) to reduce harmful pollutants into less harmful pollutants. Of course my catalytic converter works nothing like this one anyways because some no-good miscreants stole it right from under my car to sell for the precious metals inside. "No, it got torn off when you drove over that curb." BESIDE THE POINT. Now I'm not going to pass my next state inspection. Well, at least not without winking at the man at the garage administering the test and making the universal symbol for handjob and nodding to the guy beside me like I know him. "Is that how you passed your last DMV vision test?!" Haha, I can't see anything.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Marc B, who seems to know a lot about this automotive stuff and should come over and help me smack my Explorer's engine with wrenches and cuss at it.