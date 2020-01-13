Guy Builds And Launches Giant Paper Airplane (Actually Insulating Foam Board) Off Mountaintop

This is a video of Youtuber Nick Uhas constructing and launching a giant paper airplane (actually made of insulating foam board) off the top of a mountain. He really spends a fair amount of time determining the best design so he can get maximum flight time out of the thing instead of it just nose-diving straight to the ground like my plane did. "You built it out of rocks." I'm the first little pig, I get it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees if you haven't been thrown off the top of a mountain before, how do you know you can't fly?