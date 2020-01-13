Guy Build Synthesizer Out Of Sega Master System (Genesis)

January 13, 2020

sega-synthesizer.jpg

These are two videos of Youtuber LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER building, discussing and demonstrating a giant synthesizer he created using a Sega Master System (Genesis in the U.S.). Impressive I suppose, but I beat Altered Beast AND Golden Axe with a Game Genie.

Keep going for the main video, then another with a more in-depth look at the synth.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees he needs to slap a Sega CD up on that bad mama jama so we can play Ecco The Dolphin.

