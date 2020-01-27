Guy Attempts To Make A Functional Air Umbrella

Conceptualized in 2012 and developedinto a failed Kickstarter campaign in 2014 (it got funded, they just couldn't make the product because how could they?), this is a video of The Action Lab attempting to make a functional air umbrella (an umbrella that operates using a high velocity stream of air to push rain away from the carrier). Even using the power of a leaf blower he fails to create something capable of pushing rain more than a few inches. I am not surprised. As a matter of fact I'm never surprised, even when my girlfriend jumps out from behind a door to scare me. She's always, "What are you, dead inside?" then I'm all 'You made me this way!" and it becomes a whole big thing and we don't talk to each other for, how long has it been now -- six weeks? Wait where'd all her stuff go?

