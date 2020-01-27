Guy Attempts To Make A Functional Air Umbrella

January 27, 2020

Conceptualized in 2012 and developedinto a failed Kickstarter campaign in 2014 (it got funded, they just couldn't make the product because how could they?), this is a video of The Action Lab attempting to make a functional air umbrella (an umbrella that operates using a high velocity stream of air to push rain away from the carrier). Even using the power of a leaf blower he fails to create something capable of pushing rain more than a few inches. I am not surprised. As a matter of fact I'm never surprised, even when my girlfriend jumps out from behind a door to scare me. She's always, "What are you, dead inside?" then I'm all 'You made me this way!" and it becomes a whole big thing and we don't talk to each other for, how long has it been now -- six weeks? Wait where'd all her stuff go?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees there's no shame in just getting wet.

Man Demonstrates His Homemade 360-Degree Rolling 3 Degrees Of Freedom Flight Simulator (Now With Simulated G-Forces!)

Previous Story

Freaky Deaky: Girl Sets New World Record For Most Yoga Contortions In A Minute

Next Story
Read More: better luck next time, experimenting, failed products, hmm, making things, not without some serious space technology at least, physics, shocking, that will never work, video, well i could have told you that, well no duh, womp womp
Previous Post
Next Post