Grandma Performs Disturbed's 'Down With The Sickness' On Drums

This is a video of 'The Godmother Of Drumming' Dorothea Taylor performing Disturbed's 'Down With The Sickness' (OOH WAH AH AH AH!) on drums. And, as Youtube commenter Cristián Silva pointed out, "She probably complains about her neighbor's silence," officially making it the best AND most relevant comment ever published on Youtube.

Keep going for the video while I take a handful of pills and try to get up with the wellness.

