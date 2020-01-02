Good Lord: Video Of Massive, Deadly Icicles Falling From Power Lines

January 2, 2020

This is a delightful vintage video (all the way from 2011!) of a group of employees filming and providing some running commentary for the massive icicles that are falling off power lines above their parking lot at work. One destroys a car's windshield. Another tears a hole in their building's roof like a high school football squad running through a paper GO TEAM BEAT STATE banner. You really have to admire their fearlessness. Or is that stupidity? "There's a fine line between--" Women's privates down there, yes yes I know, I've had friends draw me pictures.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees when you see death falling from above, you get out there with a camera and risk it all.

Guy Builds See-Through Catalytic Converter To See What Happens Inside When Car Is Running

Previous Story

Clever Shadow Billboard Advertising New 'Dracula' Television Series

Next Story
Read More: brave, cold, death from above, frozen, having fun at work, honey i'm going to be late an icicle destroyed the car what no i'm not cheating on you!, icicles, incoming!, risking it all, running commentary, so that's what that looks like, video, where was this filmed, winter
Previous Post
Next Post