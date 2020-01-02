Good Lord: Video Of Massive, Deadly Icicles Falling From Power Lines

This is a delightful vintage video (all the way from 2011!) of a group of employees filming and providing some running commentary for the massive icicles that are falling off power lines above their parking lot at work. One destroys a car's windshield. Another tears a hole in their building's roof like a high school football squad running through a paper GO TEAM BEAT STATE banner. You really have to admire their fearlessness. Or is that stupidity? "There's a fine line between--" Women's privates down there, yes yes I know, I've had friends draw me pictures.

Keep going for the video.

