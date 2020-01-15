Garbage Pail Kids Monopoly Is Coming

January 15, 2020

garbage-pail-kids-monopoly.jpg

To celebrate the 35th year of those disgusting little monsters, there's going to be a Garbage Pail Kids Monopoly game coming out this year, complete with six new game tokens. I wonder who they're gonna be! Still, I feel like if they're gonna make a Garbage Pail Kids Monopoly they should also make a Clue. It was Itchy Richie...in the bathroom stall...with zits! I don't know, I'm just spitballing here. It's weird, when I was a kid Garbage Pail Kids didn't gross me out at all, now I look at them and wonder what was wrong with me. "Probably the same thing that's wrong with you now." Listen -- my insurance sucks and penis reduction surgery is expensive.

Thanks to Closet Nerd, who agrees nostalgia is the best talgia.

