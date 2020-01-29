Freaky Deaky: A Realistic Hercules Beetle Larva Cake

Note: Larva not lava unfortunately.

These are several photos and a timelapse video of the hercules beetle larva cake skillfully baked and decorated by Katherine Dey of Deviant Desserts. The actual cake is strawberry lemon with a vanilla meringue buttercream. The legs are constructed from fondant covered aluminum foil instead of the fried shrimp I would have used to make everything 100% edible, as it should be. Because there's nothing more embarrassing than trying to take a bite out of the plastic bulldozer atop your construction themed birthday cake from Kroger because you assumed it was edible. "That was last year, GW." Well excuse me for believing birthday cake topper technology might have actually progressed in the past twenty years.

Keep going for a couple more shots and the video.

Thanks to Christina D, who informed me hercules beetles can spend up to two years in the larval stage and weigh up to a quarter pound. Valuable info!