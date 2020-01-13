Fleece Scarves Made To Look Like Giant CVS Receipts

January 13, 2020

cvs-receipt-scarf-1.jpg

These is the $19 CVS Receipt Scarf made and sold by Etsy shop ReceiptScarves. It's an 8-inch wide, 59-inch long fleece scarf that looks like a giant CVS receipt. Clever. Now if you could just customize the receipt's printout so it shows that I bought a bunch of boner pills and candy bars and my total was a million dollars and I paid with seashells that would be even better.

Keep going for several more shots.

cvs-receipt-scarf-2.jpg

cvs-receipt-scarf-3.jpg

cvs-receipt-scarf-4.jpg

cvs-receipt-scarf-5.jpg

Thanks to E.V.I.L.A.R.E.S., who's so evil he invented the extra long receipt just to kill more trees. You're sick!

Guy Build Synthesizer Out Of Sega Master System (Genesis)

Previous Story

Guy Builds And Launches Giant Paper Airplane (Actually Insulating Foam Board) Off Mountaintop

Next Story
Read More: cvs, different strokes for different folks, fashion, it's callled fashion, lolol, oh wow, paper, real products that exist, receipt, so that's what that looks like, stores, the time is now, the wait is over, things that look like other things, warm
Previous Post
Next Post