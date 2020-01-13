Fleece Scarves Made To Look Like Giant CVS Receipts

These is the $19 CVS Receipt Scarf made and sold by Etsy shop ReceiptScarves. It's an 8-inch wide, 59-inch long fleece scarf that looks like a giant CVS receipt. Clever. Now if you could just customize the receipt's printout so it shows that I bought a bunch of boner pills and candy bars and my total was a million dollars and I paid with seashells that would be even better.

Keep going for several more shots.

Thanks to E.V.I.L.A.R.E.S., who's so evil he invented the extra long receipt just to kill more trees. You're sick!