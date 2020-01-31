Five Minutes Of Test Footage From George Lucas's Scrapped Star Wars Television Series

This is five minutes of test footage plus some behind the scenes video from Star Wars: Underworld, a Star Wars television program developed by George Lucas from 2005 - 2011 that was never fully realized. Some more details while I continue to never fully realize any of my hopes and dreams:

In the test footage, a mysterious figure clad in robes arrives on the streets of Coruscant to find plans for an Imperial Star Destroyer. Once she finds the plans, she heads to a small weapons store to try to buy a ship and avoid being followed. A passing group of stormtroopers notice her ship and head into the store, and after a brief conversation, a massive shootout ensues.

Lucas explained that the problem with the series was always that it cost too much to make. "Right now, it looks like the Star Wars features. But we have to figure out a way to make it at about a tenth of the cost of the features, because it's television."

Hmm. So it was too expensive. But what about now? I mean especially with all that Disney money, is anything too expensive? And why do they keep sending me these cease and desist letters for the bootleg Baby Yodas I'm selling on Etsy? It's not my fault for filling a product void they should have anticipated. "It is though." God, you sound like my lawyer.

