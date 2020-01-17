Finally, Steven Seagal Deepfaked As The Witcher
This is a video of Steven Seagal deepfaked as Henry Cavill's Geralt Of Rivia from Netflix's The Witcher series. Like my penis, it kind of works. "Kind of?" A LITTLE BIT.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to Joshua S, for reminding of the gwent I played in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Read More: ai, artificial intelligence, celebrities, characters, deepfake, do a barrel roll, i'd still watch it, it was only a matter of time, netflix, oh internet, shows, sure why not, that's cool now do chuck norris, the future nears, the witcher, toss a coin to your witcher, watching things, whatever, yolo