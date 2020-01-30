Finally, Some Decent $350 Lifelike Full Scale Baby Yoda Figures

This is the 1:1 scale $350 limited edition The Child figure available for preorder from Sideshow Collectibles. It looks just like Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, but won't push all the buttons in your spaceship. Some more details while I discover if my roommate has $350 of available credit on his Chase card by ordering one to use as a door stop:

The Child Life-Size Figure measures 16.5" tall, standing on a simple black podium base that lets this adorable alien steal all of the focus- along with the Mandalorian's ship parts. Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand.

Hoho, he's got the shift knob in his hand. That's cool. You know the shift knob used to come off my old Explorer and roll around on the floor until I superglued it back on with the shift pattern upside down to thwart any would-be thieves. "How'd that work out?" Got back from

a long vacation and reversed right through the garage.

Keep going for a few more shots.



Thanks to carey, who informed me she wishes she was the kind of person with $350 Baby Yoda disposable income. God, same.