Finally, A Baby Yoda, Mike Wazowski, Shrek, And Kermit The Frog Head And Body Matrix

January 22, 2020

baby-yoda-mike-shrek-kermit-matrix.jpg

Because sometimes the internet feels the need to remind us what it was made for, this is a head and body matrix featuring Baby Yoda, Mike Wazowski, Shrek, and Kermit The Frog. Who's your favorite? I think mine might be Mike The Frog. Like the things my roommate says in his sleep, some of them are just terrifying. And that Baby Yoda headed Shrek -- I've got the feeling that's what real aliens look like. I've also got the feeling that last fart was more than it let on. Now if you'll excuse me *side-stepping to bathroom with my backup khakis* "Wear underwear." I'M AN ADULT.

Thanks to OL, who agrees pretty much anybody with Kermit's body except Kermit is terrifying.

