Fan-Made Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Animation In The Style Of A Studio Ghibli Movie

This is a short The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild fan-made animation in the style of a Studio Ghibli movie. I enjoyed it. Of course I enjoy almost anything Zelda or Studio Ghibli. Unfortunately, as much as it pains me to admit since I'm such a bigger Zelda fan than all of you combined and doubled, I'm only just now playing Breath Of The Wild because it took two and a half years for somebody to finally buy me a Nintendo Switch. "Why didn't you buy one yourself?" What's it look like, I'm made of money? "More like piled turds." Like dry and tough like little bricks or-- "Fresh and mushy." You're a jerk.

