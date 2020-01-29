Fan-Made Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Animation In The Style Of A Studio Ghibli Movie

January 29, 2020

This is a short The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild fan-made animation in the style of a Studio Ghibli movie. I enjoyed it. Of course I enjoy almost anything Zelda or Studio Ghibli. Unfortunately, as much as it pains me to admit since I'm such a bigger Zelda fan than all of you combined and doubled, I'm only just now playing Breath Of The Wild because it took two and a half years for somebody to finally buy me a Nintendo Switch. "Why didn't you buy one yourself?" What's it look like, I'm made of money? "More like piled turds." Like dry and tough like little bricks or-- "Fresh and mushy." You're a jerk.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to carey, who knows what I like, and I like both of these things very much.

