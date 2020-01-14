Fan-Edited Star Wars: The Old Republic Movie Trailer Featuring Keanu Reeves

January 14, 2020

This is a trailer for a Star Wars: The Old Republic movie as imagined by Youtuber stryder HD with Keanu Reeves playing the role of Revan. Crazy because this video came out about a week ago and just yesterday there were allegedly confirmed reports that a Knights Of The Old Republic television show and movie were in development. Crazy how the world works, isn't it? "And how's that?" Not very well at all *counting ammo and food rations* should be the apocalypse any day now.

