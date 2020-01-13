What The?: This Crazy Visual Illusion

January 13, 2020

This is a video of a visual illusion made by optical illusion creator (and 2017 Optical Illusion Contest winner!) Gianni Sarcone and smoothly animated by Chris Said. None of the colored lines are moving and they're all the same length. Pretty wild, right? "Like Mr. Toad's Ride." Solid reference, like a healthy turd -- one you can really be proud of for eating right and not drinking too much.

Thanks to Carey A, who agrees the greatest optical illusion of all time is this hologram we're living in that we call reality.

Guy Builds And Launches Giant Paper Airplane (Actually Insulating Foam Board) Off Mountaintop

Previous Story

Animated Graph Of The Most Popular Memes, From 2011 - 2020

Next Story
Read More: alright mister enough funny business, brain candy, eye candy, eyes, hocus pocus, illusion, it's all an illusion, make it stop, stop trying to trick my eyes and brain you know they're gullible, trickery, trippy, what sorcery is this, whoa
Previous Post
Next Post