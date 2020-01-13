What The?: This Crazy Visual Illusion

This is a video of a visual illusion made by optical illusion creator (and 2017 Optical Illusion Contest winner!) Gianni Sarcone and smoothly animated by Chris Said. None of the colored lines are moving and they're all the same length. Pretty wild, right? "Like Mr. Toad's Ride." Solid reference, like a healthy turd -- one you can really be proud of for eating right and not drinking too much.

Thanks to Carey A, who agrees the greatest optical illusion of all time is this hologram we're living in that we call reality.