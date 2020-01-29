Excavator Knocking Over Tower Gets Yanked Into The Demolition

January 29, 2020

In 'but I was poking it that way news', this is a short video from Alushta, Crimea of an excavator operator knocking down a concrete tower and getting pulled into the demolition in the process. It's certainly not as bad as it could have been, but it's nowhere near as good as I could have done either, and I regret not pursuing a career in overseas excavator operation. "It's never too late to start living the life you want, GW." That might be the dumbest thing I've ever heard you say. I'm kidding, we should all quit our jobs and follow our dreams. Then, when everything goes to shit (presumably in my case because I repeatedly knocked over the wrong building) we'll all fall back and regroup in my parents' guest bedroom, just like so many times before.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Eric P, who agrees he could have brought that building down with $60 of illegal fireworks.

