Elon Musk Releases Another Track On SoundCloud

Apparently not feeling any inspiration since dropping 'RIP Harambe' back in April, 2019, Elon Musk has just released an EDM track on SoundCloud called 'Don't Doubt ur Vibe'. It takes about a minute to really get going, if get going is what you can call whatever that was. That said, I really did need to hear this, because all I've been doing lately is doubting my vibe. Especially when my vibe is trying to tell me to spend my whole paycheck on lotto scratch-offs, even though deep down I know it's the right thing to do.

Keep going for the club banger.

Thanks to Deborah V and hairless, who agree if you don't hear this at the club tonight, you're at the wrong club.