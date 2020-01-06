Disney World Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge First Order Actor Doing His Job Well

This is a short video of an interaction with one of the First Order cast members working in Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land. He appears to really take his role seriously. Honestly if he'd confronted me like that I probably would have started crying. I'm not good with confrontation. Except on the battlefield, I'm an animal on the battlefield. "Like a mouse scurrying to safety." Exactly, live to talk shit another day, that's my motto.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to DT, who agrees if you can use The Force, use The Force.