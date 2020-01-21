Disney+ Releases Videos Of The Simpsons' Best Star Wars And Marvel References
To remind you Disney owns all your Simpsons and Star Warses and Marvels, these are two videos just released by Disney+ featuring The Simpsons' best Star Wars references and Marvel references. So, which was your favorite? "You mean video, or specific reference?" I don't care, I was just trying to be nice and engaging. I'm kidding, I hang on every word you say even the most boring details after I asked how your day was and *suddenly appears shirtless laying on faux bearskin rug with champagne and chocolate covered strawberries* want to know absolutely everything there is to know about you. I mean I really want to know what makes you tick, because baby *using body heat to melt chocolate from strawberry and smear giant cool guy shades on the smiley face Sharpied on belly* you are the bomb. "Go home GW, you're drunk." I want to so bad and I am.
Keep going for the videos.
