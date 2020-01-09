Danny MacAskill Performing A Series Of Wild Bike Tricks Using Gym Equipment

January 9, 2020

This is a worthwhile video of bike rider extraordinaire Danny MacAskill (previously) performing a bunch of clever tricks using various gym apparatus. He performs things on a bike I never even thought possible, including, but not just limited to, riding without training wheels. My dad said it's no big deal, almost everyone has to keep them on through adulthood. "Your dad lied to you." And what about the Playstation only working on weekends?

Keep going for the video while I daydream about having as much control over anything in my life as Danny does with that bike.

Thanks to Michael R, who agrees thinking outside the box is key, unless you're a cat. Cat's like to think and sleep inside the box.

