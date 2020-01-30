Damn: The Aftermath Of A Bear Ransacking A Car For Food

January 30, 2020

bear-vs-car-result.jpg

This is a video of the alleged aftermath of a car that was ransacked and pooped in by a bear because the owner left food in the car overnight. Who leaves food in their car overnight? BUY A REFRIGERATOR. Also, I almost fell for this before my master detective intuition told me this is an obvious case of attempted Farmers Insurance fraud, although I have to admit this man eating a bunch of berries and shitting in his own backseat almost got me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees all this hostility is Goldilocks's fault.

