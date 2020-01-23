Damn: Barge Breaks In Half, Snaps Closed As It's Sinking

This is a video from Southeast Sulawesi in Indonesia of a barge (carrying what appears to be an adult sized version of the Tonka excavator playset I always wanted growing up), breaking in half and sinking, but not before violently snapping shut as it goes down. Now -- are you thinking what I'm thinking? "We blur the footage and sell the video to the highest bidder as proof of a real-life Kraken." *tapping temple with index finger* I already bought a Porsche with my projected half, what'd you get?

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees now there's a free excavator down there somewhere.