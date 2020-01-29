Cowboy Bebop Album Covers Based On Classic Vinyl

This is a small series of Cowboy Bebop album covers created by Geekologie reader Derek Vander Griend as inspired by the classic covers of The Beatles' 'Meet The Beatles!', Thelonious Monk's 'Monk.', Freddie Hubbard's 'Hub-Tones', and Big John Patton's 'Let 'Em Roll'. I included a composite shot of those covers for reference. Since the show itself was inspired by Blue Note Records and jazz in general, a collection of album covers makes particular sense. But my point is this: if you haven't watched Cowboy Bebop yet, you need to (I think Hulu has it?). It really is eleven hours of your life you won't regret spending the way you did. And, at least in my case, possibly the only eleven.

Keep going for the rest.

Thanks Derek, for inspiring me to rewatch the series this weekend.