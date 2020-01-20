Coooool: Guy Turns Electric Fan Into Impressive Bass Instrument

This is a video of the Factory Fan Bass, a fan that was cleverly converted into a bass instrument. How exactly? Let me copy/paste that for you while I air guitar so bitchin' I pull a muscle AND make a half dozen groupies faint:

attaching a disk with holes to the fan, it converts blinks of lights to electric signals and generates sound from a bass amplifier. Different numbers of holes can generate a musical scale, and turning on/off of the power makes it roar.

Pretty neat, right? Although I can't help but be reminded of every time I've been invited to a friend's experimental music performance and had to sit through an hour of screeching cacophony wondering the whole time if our friendship was really worth it. This -- this was worlds better. Still, smart making the video only a minute long though.

Keep going for the performance.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees bass is everywhere, you just have to know where to look.