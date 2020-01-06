Cooool: This Realistic Ocean Surf Wooden Coffee Table

January 6, 2020

ocean-surf-table-1.jpg

This is a custom 'ocean surf' 48" x 24" wooden coffee table constructed by Etsy shop WoodWorksbyJared using a piece of reclaimed walnut, layered resin, and steel legs. This specific table is already spoken for, but if you want a very similar version Jared will make you one for $2,200. Alternatively, get out there in the garage and make one yourself. That's what I'm doing, and I can already tell my mom and dad aren't going to be happy about it. "Why's it smell like fire and blood?" I'm so used to it I don't even notice anymore.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

ocean-surf-table-2.jpg

ocean-surf-table-3.jpg

ocean-surf-table-4.jpg

ocean-surft-table-5.jpg

ocean-surf-table-6.jpg

ocean-surf-table-7.jpg

ocean-surf-table-8.jpg

Thanks to Luc, who agrees being on a tropical beach watching the surf come in would be pretty nice right about now. *closes eyes, sips from crazy straw leading to piña colada hidden in desk drawer* Pretty nice indeed.

Video Tour Of A Hoth Echo Base Constructed From 16,000 LEGO Pieces

Previous Story

Valuable Information: Adding Milk To Coke Can Render It Transparent

Next Story
Read More: back to the beach, coffee table, cool, etsy, expensive, for sale, impressive, neato, reduce reuse recycle, resin, table, the beach, the motion of the ocean, things that look like other things, well how about that, wood, wood is good
Previous Post
Next Post