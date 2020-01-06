Cooool: This Realistic Ocean Surf Wooden Coffee Table

This is a custom 'ocean surf' 48" x 24" wooden coffee table constructed by Etsy shop WoodWorksbyJared using a piece of reclaimed walnut, layered resin, and steel legs. This specific table is already spoken for, but if you want a very similar version Jared will make you one for $2,200. Alternatively, get out there in the garage and make one yourself. That's what I'm doing, and I can already tell my mom and dad aren't going to be happy about it. "Why's it smell like fire and blood?" I'm so used to it I don't even notice anymore.

Keep going for a bunch more shots.

Thanks to Luc, who agrees being on a tropical beach watching the surf come in would be pretty nice right about now. *closes eyes, sips from crazy straw leading to piña colada hidden in desk drawer* Pretty nice indeed.