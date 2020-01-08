Coming In Hot: Guy Uses Front-End Loader To Ram Through Protective Bollards, Pick Up And Steal ATM

January 8, 2020

front-end-loader-atm-theft.jpg

This is some security cam footage from the Stockton North Shore shopping center in Burdell, Queensland, Australia of a man using a front-end loader to plow through the protective bollards in front of the building, then proceed to pick up and drive off with an ATM. Bold moves. So was the front end loader also stolen? I have so many questions. But mostly, what's my cut? I'm pretty proud of myself for thinking of this.

Keep going for the video while I daydream I'm operating a front-end loader right through the front door of an enemy's home.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees there are very few problems an hour with a front-end loader can't solve.

