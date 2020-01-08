Clever: Guy Packages Cash Gifts Like Vintage Action Figures

January 8, 2020

cash-action-figure-packaging-1.jpg

These are several shots of the vintage action figure style packaging (plus Funko Pop! box) Donnachaidha O'Chionnaigh of Two Claws Media created to give cash gifts instead of just handing out naked fifties. And, I think I speak for everyone here when I say I wish I had relatives that gifted fifties, cleverly packaged or not. This though -- this would be tough. Do you open the package and spend the money, or do you keep it mint in the box? "Beer and boner pills aren't gonna buy themselves." Exactly, I'm so full of both right now it's crazy.

Keep going for a few closeups, but Donnachaidha O'Chionnaigh was kind enough to provide printable versions yourself in this Twitter thread if you're interested in gifting your own (send me $100).

cash-action-figure-packaging-2.jpg

cash-action-figure-packaging-3.jpg

cash-action-figure-packaging-4.jpg

Thanks to Trent FE, who agrees money is always the right size.

