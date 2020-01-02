Clever Shadow Billboard Advertising New 'Dracula' Television Series

To promote the just released Dracula series, this is a video of a billboard that uses precisely placed stakes and a spotlight to cast a vampire silhouette shadow. Clever. Of course those of us who thought they had a future in advertising anything but good times on restroom walls back in 2011 might recall this almost identical billboard created for Newcastle beer using stacks of real bottle caps. Also, everybody knows real vampires don't even cast shadows although they can cast reflections, I know because one goes to my gym and I caught a glimpse of his penis in the mirror. "But--" Yes, it looked like a bat.

