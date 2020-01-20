Clever: A Six-Pack Can Holder That Looks And Is Carried Like A Rolled Up Yoga Mat

This is the very clever $30 Beer Mat from developer of stealth drinking accessories Trinken. Made from actual recycled yoga mats, the cooler "holds up to 6 cans and keeps them cold for hours. A false end opens and closes to let drinks in and out and each mat comes with a carrying strap that makes it look like you're walking around with a yoga mat!" Now if you'll excuse me *wink* I think it's time for yoga. "You mean some incognito beers." No I mean actual yoga, my girlfriend is making me. "Then why the wink?" I want you to hit me with your car so I don't have to go again. "Why, what happened last time?" I don't want to talk about it. "Come on." Fine -- I farted in a hot yoga studio the Saturday morning after a night of heavy drinking. "You didn't!" People suffocated.

Thanks to Jerry M, who clearly either owns or operates Trinken but failed to offer to send me a sample. That hurt.