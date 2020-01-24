Classic: The Ol' Honey I Need Toilet Paper Poop On Hand Prank

This is a short video of a girl playing a prank on her boyfriend by yelling from the bathroom that she needs toilet paper, then rubbing some chocolate pudding on his hand when he's passing it through the door. Man, that scream of his -- like he just got his girlfriend's poop on his hand. Decent prank, 4/5 use a cat turd next time.

Keep going for the video while I try the same thing on my girlfriend tonight. I'll let you know how it goes! "Well?" Didn't have any pudding, orange Jell-O wasn't convincing.

