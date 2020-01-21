Cat Thinks Long And Hard Before Slapping Dog

This is a video (complete with running commentary) of Ruta the cat thinking long and hard about slapping Howie the dog on the noggin before deciding, screw it, and going for it. It's like all my life's decisions in a nutshell. I know it's a bad idea, there's little to no chance there's gonna be a positive outcome, but I do it anyway. Why do I do that anyway? "You're self sabotaging." Don't you self-help book me, I'm dumb aren't I? "And dumb." Shut up, nerd!

Keep going for the video.

Please enjoy this video of my cat being an absolute idiot. Note the look on her face the entire time



Sound warning for my big dumb laugh pic.twitter.com/77ib0jxcg5 — Professional Blanket Wearer 🔜 ANE (@RhysLion) January 18, 2020

Thanks to Cyndi M, who agrees making decisions like this Ruto should probably keep an eye on her life counter.