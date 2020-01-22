Best In Showboating: Dog Does Donuts In Boat While Owner Goes Swimming

In ruh-roh news, this is a video from a motorist in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, of a dog who started doing donuts in a boat while its owner went swimming. Apparently the boat didn't stop for over twenty minutes while the owner just waited in the water. Personally, I would have just swum right up and hopped into that boat no problem, timing my angle of approach perfectly to dodge the dangerous, spinning propeller. Of course that's just me and I have a completely unrealistic concept of my capabilities.

Keep going for the video. SPOILER: 20 more seconds of the same.

