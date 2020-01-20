Because I'm not really sure why (cheap advertising maybe?), these are two officially branded 'Netflix And Chilll'd' flavors (bonus L for EXTRA chill) from Ben & Jerry's. Available in traditional ice cream and non-dairy varieties, the new frozen desserts (or any part of a meal, or a meal themselves) feature a peanut butter flavored base with sweet and salty pretzel swirls and fudge brownies. Meh, I'm not a huge pretzel fan, but I could probably eat a pint without stopping and before any part liquified. PARENTS READ THIS SO YOU KNOW WHAT YOUR TEENS ARE UP TO:

"The viral catchphrase "Netflix and chill" began as an innocent way of saying, "I've had a hard day and all I want to do this evening is put on Netflix, curl up into the fetal position and consume four straight hours of visual entertainment," The Guardian wrote in 2015, "but has become an innuendo (and a meme) for hooking up."

Netflix and Chill -- an innuendo for hooking up? My my! No wonder nobody wants to come over and hook up when I invite them at last call, I'm using the wrong nomenclature. "Well what do you normally say?" You know, something like, hey -- what do you say to your thing and my thing becoming one thing? Like the One Ring, you know? Frodo and the gang. "And they say romance is dead." Oh it was, I just necromanced it.

Thanks to Darlene I, who informed me her favorite Ben & Jerry's flavor is Stephen Cobert's AmeriCone Dream. Mine's a two-way tie between Strawberry Cheesecake and The Tonight Dough, depending on how I'm feeling (but I usually just get and eat both back-to-back).