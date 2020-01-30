Ballsy: Guy Arrested For Marijuana Possession Sparks A Joint In Front Of The Judge

This is a courtroom video from Lebanon, Tennessee of 20-year old Spencer Alan Boston sparking a joint in front of the judge "in an attempt to advocate for marijuana legalization" after getting cited for possession. Did he use matches because you can't bring a lighter into the courtroom? I like how he keeps the joint at arms length so the bailiff can't reach it when he's being re-arrested -- that was a nice touch. Still, based on Spencer's strong belief and act of heroism, I'm shocked to discover marijuana isn't legal in Tennessee now. I mean how could this not have worked? Maybe if Tennessee legislators just rewatch the video.

Keep going for the full clip.

