Awww: The Sound Of A Wolf Pup Howling For The First Time

This is a short video of a wolf pup allegedly howling for the first time. Is it its actual first howl? I mean I doubt it, it probably practiced by itself without cameras around at least a couple times. But what do I know? It's not like in one of my canon alternate backstories I was raised by wolves or anything, except, oh right, I was. "Are you chewing on a leg bone?" Old habits die hard.

Keep going for the video while I find it hard to believe that sweet lil angel is going to grow up to eat your grandma and steal her identity.

