Awww: The Sound Of A Wolf Pup Howling For The First Time

January 21, 2020

wolf-pup-howling.jpg

This is a short video of a wolf pup allegedly howling for the first time. Is it its actual first howl? I mean I doubt it, it probably practiced by itself without cameras around at least a couple times. But what do I know? It's not like in one of my canon alternate backstories I was raised by wolves or anything, except, oh right, I was. "Are you chewing on a leg bone?" Old habits die hard.

Keep going for the video while I find it hard to believe that sweet lil angel is going to grow up to eat your grandma and steal her identity.

Thanks to Deborah V, who informed me she remembers the first time she howled at the moon. Right? It was same night I fell in love with a werewolf.

