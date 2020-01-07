Awww: Penguin Races To Stay With Friends After Piece Of Glacier Cracks Away

This is a short video of a penguin that finds itself on the out-to-sea portion of a splitting glacier and getting separated from its friends (I told you not to eat all those fish!). Thankfully, it's able to race to the edge and jump and slide back to the group. That was a close call. The time I told my buddy Jamie I could throw a bullseye between his fingers on a dartboard? We're not friends anymore. "You hit him?" Right in the neck.

Keep going for the winter blockbuster while I recall that penguins can swim, you know.

