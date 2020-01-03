Awww: Japanese Sonic The Hedgehog Trailer Featuring Baby Sonic

This is a Japanese trailer for the upcoming Valentine's Day blockbuster Sonic The Hedgehog featuring a precious baby Sonic. According to my current computer fire, he may actually be too cute to compute. Just look at that speedy lil' angel. He's almost enough to make you forget this movie is going to be a giant steaming turd. And you know what they say about turds. "You can't polish them." Oh no? *spins around in desk chair to reveal brown mess in lap* I think it is a little shinier.

Keep going for the video, and somebody get me one of those keychains.

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees if you aren't taking your date to see Sonic The Hedgehog on Valentine's Day, clearly we aren't dating because that's 100% what I'm doing.