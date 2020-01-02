Are We There Yet?: Mustang Convertible Not Big Enough For This Man's Suitcase

This is a short video from Interstate 95 in Florida leaving the Miami International Airport of a Mustang convertible that was clearly not large enough to fit everybody's luggage. In the words of the great Jeffrey Lebowski, "That's, uh, that's a bummer." So do you think there was a game of rock, paper, scissors involved to decide who would be the poor bastard in the back, or was it decided by seniority? Personally, I would have rented my own car, but that's just me and I don't ride in the backseat of convertibles because I ain't nobody's bitch. "Didn't you once ride to the mall in the trunk of a Dodge Neon?" That was different, I was young. "It was the day after Christmas." My mom had the rest of the car filled with returns!

Keep going for the video of the rent the convertible they said, you'll have a great time they said.

Thanks to Ron W, who agrees that does not look like a very scenic ride to the hotel.